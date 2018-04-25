Prisons Director sounds warning over continued smuggling of contraband into jails

Saying that the smuggling of contraband items into the prison facilities, including the maximum security facility at Mazaruni, has been a growing issue, acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels on Monday sternly warned that officers found colluding in such activity will face the law.

In a press statement, Samuels expressed concern about the amount of prohibited items being smuggled into the prisons despite the level of security.

Despite regular routine searches over the past few weeks, he explained, contraband items continue to be discovered. These items, which have been deemed the “minor ones,” include cellular phones, marijuana and local wine…..