Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion

With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.

He says he has also indicated to Exxon that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be conducting audits of the company’s operations.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Statia reacted with amusement to reports that oil companies in Trinidad and Tobago have allegedly been evading US$200 million annually in withholding taxes through inter-company transfers across the Caribbean….