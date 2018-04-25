Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion

With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
He says he has also indicated to Exxon that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be conducting audits of the company’s operations.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Statia reacted with amusement to reports that oil companies in Trinidad and Tobago have allegedly been evading US$200 million annually in withholding taxes through inter-company transfers across the Caribbean….
Trade unionist gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
Detained vessel has to pay $36m in taxes for undeclared fuel – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.
No amnesty for Guyana Stores over $3.8b debt – Statia
After having been given an extension of time to pay, Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) is likely to find itself on the hook for more than the $3.8 billion liability to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) that a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling cleared the way for.