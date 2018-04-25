Two remanded on separate ganja trafficking charges

Two men are now both remanded prisoners after being separately charged with ganja trafficking on Monday.
The charge against 27-year-old Dwayne Edwards states that on April 20th at Campbellville, he had 954 grammes of cannabis in his possession for trafficking.
Edwards pleaded not guilty to the charge…..
Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion
With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
Trade unionist gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
Detained vessel has to pay $36m in taxes for undeclared fuel – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.