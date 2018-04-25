Local News

Two remanded on separate ganja trafficking charges

By
Dwayne Edwards

Two men are now both remanded prisoners after being separately charged with ganja trafficking on Monday.

The charge against 27-year-old Dwayne Edwards states that on April 20th at Campbellville, he had 954 grammes of cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

Edwards pleaded not guilty to the charge…..

