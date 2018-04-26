Good Hope auto dealer in critical condition after gang attack

A dispute between two East Coast Demerara families has left a Good Hope auto dealer in a serious condition at a city hospital after he was attacked and beaten on Sunday evening by a group of men.

Injured is Totaram Jaichand, popularly known as ‘Ravi’, 40, a father of two, of Lot 143 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara. Jaichand is the proprietor of TJ Auto Sales.

Jaichand sustained injuries about his body, mainly his head, and is currently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he has been drifting in and out of consciousness…..