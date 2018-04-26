Gov’t to appeal $1.7b damages award to TPL

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC, has said that Government will be appealing the recent High Court ruling ordering it to pay Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), $1.7 billion in damages after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.

The Attorney General’s claim is that, his Chambers had no knowledge of the case, nor did there exist any file on it.

During the almost two-hour delivery of the judgment last Friday, however, attorney Tracy Marks who is attached to the Chambers was seated in the courtroom, but for a brief couple of minutes during which she stepped out, returning shortly after…..