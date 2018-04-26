Man fined $25,000 for stealing carpet

A man found in possession of a carpet, which he stole from a Charlotte Street resident, was yesterday fined $25,000 by a city court after he admitted to the theft.
It was alleged that Leonard Sawh, 30, on April 24th, at lot 172 Charlotte Street, stole a black carpet valued at $25,000.
Sawh pleaded guilty to the offence…..
Rusal workers hear words of comfort from ministers
With the jobs of over 500 bauxite workers hanging in the balance because of US sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, government ministers yesterday flew into Kwakwani to assure them that there will be minimal impact on their lives.
US-based couple gifts $80m for behavioural studies centre at UG
The University of Guyana has signed an agreement with the US-based Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation to refurbish and convert the building that formerly housed the Spicy Dish restaurant into a state-of-the-art behavioural studies and research centre at a cost of US$400,000 or some $80 million.
Woman strangled at Good Intent
The community of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, is in shock after a man allegedly strangled his partner before apparently attempting to kill himself by slitting his throat.
Over 9,000 gallons of illegal fuel seized for this year—GEA
More than 9,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel have been seized for this year alone, according to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), which has also recorded seven discoveries of illegal fuel so far for 2018.