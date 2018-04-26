Massy guard accused of stealing more than $400,000 from company

A 20-year-old security officer was yesterday granted $100,000 bail, after he denied stealing over $400,000 from his place of work, Massy.

The charge alleged that Shaquan Williams, on April 20th, at Lot ‘O’ Ruimveldt, while being employed at Massy, stole $434,900, property of the said company.

Williams denied the allegation.

The police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted.

Senior magistrate Fabayo Azore, who heard the matter, adjourned the case to May 30th, and placed Williams on $100,000 bail.