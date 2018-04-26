New Golden Grove Secondary to have elevator for differently-able students

Some 900 East Coast Demerara students will have a brand new school as construction of the Golden Grove Secondary School is expected to be completed in another three weeks and it will also feature an elevator for the differently able, the Department of Public Information said.

Following a tour of the facility, Region Four’s Regional Executive Officer, Pauline Lucas stated her satisfaction with the work completed thus far. According to Lucas the old building originally accommodated 300 students, however the new school will house three times that number.

The $170 million structure will be equipped with a modern science lab, library, home economics department, home management unit, staff room and multi-purpose hall among other facilities…..