Rusal workers hear words of comfort from ministers

With the jobs of over 500 bauxite workers hanging in the balance because of US sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, government ministers yesterday flew into Kwakwani to assure them that there will be minimal impact on their lives.

“They tell us, well basically, that they got we back and Minister (of Natural Resources, Raphael) Trotman say that the winding up process is going to be till (until) October 23rd and if Mr. Oleg withdraw from being a shareholder things would normalize,” one senior employee told Stabroek News following the meeting.

Another worker informed that yesterday’s meeting did not spark the discussions many were anticipating because they felt that their jobs were no longer under immediate threat…..