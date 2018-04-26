UG refrigerant course seen as vital to phasing out ozone-depleting gases

The University of Guyana (UG) on Tuesday launched a refrigerant management and equipment presentation course that teaches new and emerging technologies to replace chemicals harmful to the atmosphere.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the 8-10 weeks course, which will be facilitated through UG’s Faculty of Technology, is part of Guyana’s efforts to phase out the use of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in line with the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. Guyana ratified the Protocol in August, 1993.

Acting Chief Hydrometeorological Officer, Garvin Cummings, said that the course is critical to the success of the phase-out programme…..