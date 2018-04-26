Woman strangled at Good Intent

The community of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, is in shock after a man allegedly strangled his partner before apparently attempting to kill himself by slitting his throat.
According to information reaching Stabroek News, 40-year-old Nigel Glasgow of Murphy Street was found in bed with the dead body of his common law partner, 48-year-old Dianna Hernandez, who lived in Parfaite Harmonie. Neighbours related to this newspaper that the discovery was made by the man’s relatives early yesterday morning.
Hernandez was reportedly found lying on the bed with her hands bound in front of her and a makeshift noose around her neck that was attached to the ceiling of the house. Glasgow was found on the bed in a pool of blood hugging the woman’s body with a wound to his neck. He was subsequently rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was stabilized and is currently under police guard…..
Rusal workers hear words of comfort from ministers
With the jobs of over 500 bauxite workers hanging in the balance because of US sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, government ministers yesterday flew into Kwakwani to assure them that there will be minimal impact on their lives.
US-based couple gifts $80m for behavioural studies centre at UG
The University of Guyana has signed an agreement with the US-based Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation to refurbish and convert the building that formerly housed the Spicy Dish restaurant into a state-of-the-art behavioural studies and research centre at a cost of US$400,000 or some $80 million.
Over 9,000 gallons of illegal fuel seized for this year—GEA
More than 9,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel have been seized for this year alone, according to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), which has also recorded seven discoveries of illegal fuel so far for 2018.
Gov’t to appeal $1.7b damages award to TPL
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC, has said that Government will be appealing the recent High Court ruling ordering it to pay Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), $1.7 billion in damages after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.