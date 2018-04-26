Woman strangled at Good Intent

The community of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, is in shock after a man allegedly strangled his partner before apparently attempting to kill himself by slitting his throat.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 40-year-old Nigel Glasgow of Murphy Street was found in bed with the dead body of his common law partner, 48-year-old Dianna Hernandez, who lived in Parfaite Harmonie. Neighbours related to this newspaper that the discovery was made by the man’s relatives early yesterday morning.

Hernandez was reportedly found lying on the bed with her hands bound in front of her and a makeshift noose around her neck that was attached to the ceiling of the house. Glasgow was found on the bed in a pool of blood hugging the woman’s body with a wound to his neck. He was subsequently rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was stabilized and is currently under police guard…..