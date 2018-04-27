Army seeking only male recruits for officer course

A new Guyana Defence Force (GDF) campaign to recruit prospective officers is being seen as discriminatory as only male candidates are being invited to apply.
According to a recruitment advertisement published in the Sunday edition of several newspapers, potential candidates for the Standard Officer Course must be male.
The advertisement goes on to list several other criteria, including that these “male candidates” must be between the ages of 18 and 25, fit and healthy with a minimum of 5 CSEC subjects, inclusive of Math and English with Grades I and/ II…..
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.