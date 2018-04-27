Army seeking only male recruits for officer course

A new Guyana Defence Force (GDF) campaign to recruit prospective officers is being seen as discriminatory as only male candidates are being invited to apply.

According to a recruitment advertisement published in the Sunday edition of several newspapers, potential candidates for the Standard Officer Course must be male.

The advertisement goes on to list several other criteria, including that these “male candidates” must be between the ages of 18 and 25, fit and healthy with a minimum of 5 CSEC subjects, inclusive of Math and English with Grades I and/ II…..