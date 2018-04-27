East Coast auto dealer suffered fractured skull as a result of gang attack

Totaram Jaichand, the East Coast Demerara auto dealer who was attacked and beaten on Sunday evening by a group of men, remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital, after suffering multiple injuries, including a fractured skull.
His daughter Anjali Jaichand, yesterday explained to Stabroek News that her father continues to drift in and out of consciousness.
She noted that he has not shown any significant improvement in his condition, but stated that doctors are exploring the possibility of performing surgery to repair his arm…..
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.