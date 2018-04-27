East Coast auto dealer suffered fractured skull as a result of gang attack

Totaram Jaichand, the East Coast Demerara auto dealer who was attacked and beaten on Sunday evening by a group of men, remains in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital, after suffering multiple injuries, including a fractured skull.

His daughter Anjali Jaichand, yesterday explained to Stabroek News that her father continues to drift in and out of consciousness.

She noted that he has not shown any significant improvement in his condition, but stated that doctors are exploring the possibility of performing surgery to repair his arm…..