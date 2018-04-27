Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home

Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.
Giles, who celebrates his 31st birthday today, was convicted two weeks ago but his sentencing was deferred to facilitate a probation report requested by his attorney.
In imposing the sentence, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow noted the lengths to which the convict had gone to deceive the young girl, to whom he had also administered medication which caused her abdominal discomfort. ….
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Paul Slowe among nominees to Police Service Commission
The Parliamentary Committee of Appointments has nominated four retired Assistant Police Commissioners to sit on the Police Service Commission.