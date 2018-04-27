Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home

Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.

Giles, who celebrates his 31st birthday today, was convicted two weeks ago but his sentencing was deferred to facilitate a probation report requested by his attorney.

In imposing the sentence, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow noted the lengths to which the convict had gone to deceive the young girl, to whom he had also administered medication which caused her abdominal discomfort. ….