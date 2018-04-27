Local News

Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman

By
Davendra Ramdial

A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.

Davendra Ramdial, 34, of 186 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charge was read to him.

The charge against Ramdial alleged that on August 30th, 2016, at Soesdyke, he murdered Savory…..

More in Local News

Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill

Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.

By ,

Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife

Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.

Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home

Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.

By ,

Paul Slowe among nominees to Police Service Commission

The Parliamentary Committee of Appointments has nominated four retired Assistant Police  Commissioners to sit on the Police Service Commission.

