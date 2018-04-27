Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman

A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.

Davendra Ramdial, 34, of 186 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where the charge was read to him.

The charge against Ramdial alleged that on August 30th, 2016, at Soesdyke, he murdered Savory…..