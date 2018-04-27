Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife

Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Glasgow, 40, of Murphy Street, Good Intent, was found in bed early Wednesday morning hugging the dead body of his common-law wife Dianna Hernandez.
Hernandez was found with a makeshift noose around her neck. It was attached to the ceiling of Glasgow’s home. Hernandez’s hands were bound in front of her. It is suspected that Glasgow strangled her before ingesting the poison and slitting his throat…..
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.
Paul Slowe among nominees to Police Service Commission
The Parliamentary Committee of Appointments has nominated four retired Assistant Police Commissioners to sit on the Police Service Commission.