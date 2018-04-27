Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife

Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.

Glasgow, 40, of Murphy Street, Good Intent, was found in bed early Wednesday morning hugging the dead body of his common-law wife Dianna Hernandez.

Hernandez was found with a makeshift noose around her neck. It was attached to the ceiling of Glasgow’s home. Hernandez’s hands were bound in front of her. It is suspected that Glasgow strangled her before ingesting the poison and slitting his throat…..