Judge denies city’s request to set aside ruling on Bel Air Park playground

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) was yesterday denied its application to have Justice Gino Persaud set aside a ruling he had previously made to return a community playground to Bel Air Park residents for recreational purposes and no other.
As a result, Justice Persaud’s ruling of January 18th, 2018 returning the playground, which the M&CC was attempting to convert to residential house lots for the Mayor, Town Clerk, City Engineer and Medical Officer of Health, remains in force.
The judge yesterday ruled that the procedure employed by the Council to have him set aside his judgment was misconceived and resultantly had to be denied…..
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.