Judge denies city’s request to set aside ruling on Bel Air Park playground

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) was yesterday denied its application to have Justice Gino Persaud set aside a ruling he had previously made to return a community playground to Bel Air Park residents for recreational purposes and no other.

As a result, Justice Persaud’s ruling of January 18th, 2018 returning the playground, which the M&CC was attempting to convert to residential house lots for the Mayor, Town Clerk, City Engineer and Medical Officer of Health, remains in force.

The judge yesterday ruled that the procedure employed by the Council to have him set aside his judgment was misconceived and resultantly had to be denied…..