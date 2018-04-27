PPP concerned about handling of boat with fuel

The PPP yesterday said that the manner in which a boat held with undeclared fuel is being handled is unacceptable and points to ties between the principals of the vessel and the government.
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) detained the fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia on Tuesday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.
“We have boarded the vessel until such time as the taxes have been paid. What happened is that we recognized that the fuel was not declared and if it was not declared well then that is our remit so we boarded”, he informed when asked about the matter during a press conference held at his Camp Street office…..
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.