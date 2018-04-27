Local News

Guyanese writer Baksh wins second Burt Award

Imam Baksh

For Guyanese writer Imam Baksh, the greatest reward for writing is being read and for the second time in four years his work is guaranteed an audience.

On Wednesday, Baksh took home his second CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult (YA) Literature.

Baksh received this year’s first prize of Cdn$10,000 for his manuscript The Dark of the Sea. His first novel, Children of the Spider, won the same prize in 2015, while his short stories have also won the Henry Josiah Prize for Children’s Stories three times between 2006 and 2010…..

