Guyanese writer Baksh wins second Burt Award

For Guyanese writer Imam Baksh, the greatest reward for writing is being read and for the second time in four years his work is guaranteed an audience.
On Wednesday, Baksh took home his second CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult (YA) Literature.
Baksh received this year’s first prize of Cdn$10,000 for his manuscript The Dark of the Sea. His first novel, Children of the Spider, won the same prize in 2015, while his short stories have also won the Henry Josiah Prize for Children’s Stories three times between 2006 and 2010…..
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.