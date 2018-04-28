Cops were advised to charge accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder after alleged confession

Davendra Ramdial, the man accused of the murder of missing Prospect resident Shawnette Savory, was charged based on legal advice given to the police following a reported confession, according to Crime Chief Paul Williams.
Although Savory’s body has not yet been recovered, Ramdial was charged on Thursday with murdering her. The two were said to have been romantically linked.
Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that Ramdial was arrested and questioned, during which time he purportedly provided investigators with a confession of the crime. “There is a precedent. There is a confession and he [Ramdial] maintained that story and also he would have shared with the police a site/location. We embarked upon that, started to check but then we met with some interruption due to the weather,” he explained…..
CJIA expansion on track
Even as he sought to assure taxpayers yesterday that they are getting value for money on the US$150 million Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said an additional $346.5 million in supplementary funding is being sought for to see the project to completion.
Cabinet deliberating carefully on new GuySuCo board – Harmon
While noting that the government has the authority to intervene in the appointment of the board of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the matter is presently engaging the attention of Cabinet, which is seeking to select persons who have knowledge about the industry.
Gov’t seeks over $2.5B in extra budgetary funds for legal fees for border case, drainage
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has applied to the National Assembly for more than $2.52 billion in additional spending for the 2018 fiscal year.
Prisoners charged over First Lady scholarship fraud
Two prisoners, including a convicted murder, were yesterday charged with obtaining money by impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger.