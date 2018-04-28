Cops were advised to charge accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder after alleged confession

Davendra Ramdial, the man accused of the murder of missing Prospect resident Shawnette Savory, was charged based on legal advice given to the police following a reported confession, according to Crime Chief Paul Williams.

Although Savory’s body has not yet been recovered, Ramdial was charged on Thursday with murdering her. The two were said to have been romantically linked.

Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that Ramdial was arrested and questioned, during which time he purportedly provided investigators with a confession of the crime. “There is a precedent. There is a confession and he [Ramdial] maintained that story and also he would have shared with the police a site/location. We embarked upon that, started to check but then we met with some interruption due to the weather,” he explained…..