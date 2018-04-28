DPP advises inquest into seawall killings

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that an inquest be held into the March 15th fatal shooting of three men, who police said were robbery suspects, along the Kingston seawall, in Georgetown.
Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine yesterday confirmed that the DPP advised that an inquest be held into the killings.
“A short while ago, I was informed that we have received the legal advice to the extent that an inquest is to be held into the fatal shooting at the Kingston seawall,” Ramnarine told reporters yesterday morning at his Eve Leary office…..
CJIA expansion on track
Even as he sought to assure taxpayers yesterday that they are getting value for money on the US$150 million Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said an additional $346.5 million in supplementary funding is being sought for to see the project to completion.
Cabinet deliberating carefully on new GuySuCo board – Harmon
While noting that the government has the authority to intervene in the appointment of the board of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the matter is presently engaging the attention of Cabinet, which is seeking to select persons who have knowledge about the industry.
Gov’t seeks over $2.5B in extra budgetary funds for legal fees for border case, drainage
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has applied to the National Assembly for more than $2.52 billion in additional spending for the 2018 fiscal year.
Prisoners charged over First Lady scholarship fraud
Two prisoners, including a convicted murder, were yesterday charged with obtaining money by impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger.