DPP advises inquest into seawall killings

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that an inquest be held into the March 15th fatal shooting of three men, who police said were robbery suspects, along the Kingston seawall, in Georgetown.

Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine yesterday confirmed that the DPP advised that an inquest be held into the killings.

“A short while ago, I was informed that we have received the legal advice to the extent that an inquest is to be held into the fatal shooting at the Kingston seawall,” Ramnarine told reporters yesterday morning at his Eve Leary office…..