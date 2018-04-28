Gov’t seeks over $2.5B in extra budgetary funds for legal fees for border case, drainage

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has applied to the National Assembly for the approval of more than $2.52 billion in additional spending for the 2018 fiscal year, including $788 million to meet estimated legal fees for the preparation of Guyana’s case in the border controversy with Venezuela for the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Although $300 million was allocated in the 2018 budget for this line item, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge said on Thursday that the extra $788,049,000 “is to cover the cost of retaining lawyers to do what needs to be done in 2018. We don’t know exactly how much it will cost because we don’t know how the court process will unfold, it depends in part on what the court requires… Venezuela may choose to appear or not appear and if they appear they may ask the court to do a set of things. It is difficult to say what is required, that is why it is an estimate. We may find at the end of the year that the amount is less. You pay the lawyers by time.”
Guyana last month filed an application with the ICJ to confirm the validity and binding effect of the Arbitral Award of 1899 on boundary between the two countries, following the decision by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to choose the ICJ as the next means of resolving the controversy, which stems from Venezuela’s contention that the award was null and void….
CJIA expansion on track
Even as he sought to assure taxpayers yesterday that they are getting value for money on the US$150 million Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said an additional $346.5 million in supplementary funding is being sought for to see the project to completion.
Cabinet deliberating carefully on new GuySuCo board – Harmon
While noting that the government has the authority to intervene in the appointment of the board of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the matter is presently engaging the attention of Cabinet, which is seeking to select persons who have knowledge about the industry.
Prisoners charged over First Lady scholarship fraud
Two prisoners, including a convicted murder, were yesterday charged with obtaining money by impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger.
DPP advises inquest into seawall killings
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that an inquest be held into the March 15th fatal shooting of three men, who police said were robbery suspects, along the Kingston seawall, in Georgetown.