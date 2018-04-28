GPSU urges gov’t to grant minimum wage, pensions to sweeper/cleaners

Charging that minimal progress has been made despite high-level talks, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday urged the government to include sweeper/cleaners on the fixed pensionable establishment at a rate equal in the first instance to the minimum wage.

Further, the union is continuing to advocate for these workers to be granted sick leave and vacation leave and allowance in keeping with the public service rules. At a press conference yesterday, acting GPSU president Dawn Gardener told reporters that the union is grateful that after more than a decade of advocacy sweeper cleaners are to be paid a minimum hourly rate of $312 for work not exceeding eight hours per day and five days per week.

Gardener was at the time quoting a March 8th, 2018 circular sent by Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Education Vibert Welch to the 10 Regional Executive Officers (REO). In the circular, Welch said that “upon the review of hours of work for sweeper/cleaners a decision has been taken to regularise the employment status of [those] employed in public schools.”….