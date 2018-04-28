Hess acquiring stake in Kaieteur oil block

Hess Guyana Exploration Limited is acquiring a 15 percent interest in the Kaieteur block, offshore Guyana.
Hess is already in a partnership with Exxon’s subsidiary here and CNOOC in the adjacent Stabroek block, where seven major oil discoveries have been made made.
“Hess Guyana (Block B) Exploration Limited had reached agreement with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (ExxonMobil) to acquire a 15 percent participating interest in the Kaieteur block, offshore Guyana. The Cooperative Republic of Guyana has provided Hess and ExxonMobil an instrument detailing the transfer of interest, which has been completed,” the company said in a statement on Thursday…..
CJIA expansion on track
Even as he sought to assure taxpayers yesterday that they are getting value for money on the US$150 million Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said an additional $346.5 million in supplementary funding is being sought for to see the project to completion.
Cabinet deliberating carefully on new GuySuCo board – Harmon
While noting that the government has the authority to intervene in the appointment of the board of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the matter is presently engaging the attention of Cabinet, which is seeking to select persons who have knowledge about the industry.
Gov’t seeks over $2.5B in extra budgetary funds for legal fees for border case, drainage
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has applied to the National Assembly for more than $2.52 billion in additional spending for the 2018 fiscal year.
Prisoners charged over First Lady scholarship fraud
Two prisoners, including a convicted murder, were yesterday charged with obtaining money by impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger.