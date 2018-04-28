Robbery suspect loses leg in motorbike crash

A robbery suspect lost a leg on Thursday night when the motorcycle that he and another suspect were riding crashed at Vryheid’s Lust, on the East Coast of Demerara.
When Stabroek News visited the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday evening, one of the men, whose left leg had been dismembered at the knee, was being hoisted out of the back of a police van, to be taken for medical attention.
According to a statement released yesterday by the Guyana Police Force, the suspects, ages 17 and 20, were arrested by Police Anti-Crime Patrol ranks around 10.20 on Thursday, after the motorcycle they fled on crashed.
The men, who are accused of taking $100,000 worth of cash and jewellery from an East Coast businessman as he made his way home, were reportedly found with a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine and three live rounds in their possession.
It was stated that the suspects are currently under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital for the injuries they sustained during the accident.
CJIA expansion on track
Even as he sought to assure taxpayers yesterday that they are getting value for money on the US$150 million Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said an additional $346.5 million in supplementary funding is being sought for to see the project to completion.
Cabinet deliberating carefully on new GuySuCo board – Harmon
While noting that the government has the authority to intervene in the appointment of the board of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the matter is presently engaging the attention of Cabinet, which is seeking to select persons who have knowledge about the industry.
Gov’t seeks over $2.5B in extra budgetary funds for legal fees for border case, drainage
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has applied to the National Assembly for more than $2.52 billion in additional spending for the 2018 fiscal year.
Prisoners charged over First Lady scholarship fraud
Two prisoners, including a convicted murder, were yesterday charged with obtaining money by impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger.