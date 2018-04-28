Robbery suspect loses leg in motorbike crash

A robbery suspect lost a leg on Thursday night when the motorcycle that he and another suspect were riding crashed at Vryheid’s Lust, on the East Coast of Demerara.

When Stabroek News visited the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday evening, one of the men, whose left leg had been dismembered at the knee, was being hoisted out of the back of a police van, to be taken for medical attention.

According to a statement released yesterday by the Guyana Police Force, the suspects, ages 17 and 20, were arrested by Police Anti-Crime Patrol ranks around 10.20 on Thursday, after the motorcycle they fled on crashed.

The men, who are accused of taking $100,000 worth of cash and jewellery from an East Coast businessman as he made his way home, were reportedly found with a 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine and three live rounds in their possession.

It was stated that the suspects are currently under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital for the injuries they sustained during the accident.