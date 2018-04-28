St Rose’s School contract won by Courtney Benn Contracting

The new St Rose’s High School on Church Street will be built at a cost of $352.7m by Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited.

This was one of the contracts recently awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and noted by Cabinet this week.

Courtney Benn Contracting had been one of four bidders to rebuild the school. The others were Builders Hardware and General Supplies at $401.6m, Chung’s Global Enterprise at $344.3m and Sattaur Mohammed and Sons Construction at $370m. The engineer’s estimate was $450.6m