St Rose’s School contract won by Courtney Benn Contracting

The new St Rose’s High School on Church Street will be built at a cost of $352.7m by Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited.
This was one of the contracts recently awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and noted by Cabinet this week.
Courtney Benn Contracting had been one of four bidders to rebuild the school. The others were Builders Hardware and General Supplies at $401.6m, Chung’s Global Enterprise at $344.3m and Sattaur Mohammed and Sons Construction at $370m. The engineer’s estimate was $450.6m
CARICOM worried at possible UK anti-laundering sanctions on associate members
With a debate set for Tuesday in the UK Parliament that could lead to anti-money laundering sanctions, CARICOM today expressed concern about the possible impact on its associate members.
CJIA expansion on track
Even as he sought to assure taxpayers yesterday that they are getting value for money on the US$150 million Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said an additional $346.5 million in supplementary funding is being sought for to see the project to completion.
Cabinet deliberating carefully on new GuySuCo board – Harmon
While noting that the government has the authority to intervene in the appointment of the board of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the matter is presently engaging the attention of Cabinet, which is seeking to select persons who have knowledge about the industry.
Gov’t seeks over $2.5B in extra budgetary funds for legal fees for border case, drainage
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has applied to the National Assembly for more than $2.52 billion in additional spending for the 2018 fiscal year.