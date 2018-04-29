Delinquent gov’t officials face surcharge for overpayments, incomplete works

As part of efforts to curb overpayments on contracts, which have plagued state agencies for years, government has informed officials that those who sign off on incomplete contracts will be surcharged and have their names published in the annual reports of the Auditor General (AG), according to a Treasury Memorandum laid in the National Assembly last Thursday.

The memorandum details the actions government has taken or intends to take in response to the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the Public Accounts for the years 2010 and 2011. During that time, members of the current government administration, who were in opposition, led the PAC.

According to the memorandum, government is aware of the need to improve its procurement practices with a view to having value for money. It indicates that Heads of Budget Agencies have been informed of the AG’s concerns and that government invited the AG as an advisor to its meeting with agency heads, where he reiterated his concerns…..