Gold declarations at 145,000 ozs for first quarter

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday reported that gold declarations for the first quarter of the year stood at 145,000 ounces.
The goal for this year is 800,000 ounces, which Trotman has called “a lofty target.” “I am confident that we are going to surpass or come within striking distance of it. That will be a record that was never achieved before,” Trotman said yesterday, while addressing a community meeting at Matthews Ridge, in Region One (Barima/Waini).
The Guyana Gold Board recorded total gold declarations of 652,000 ounces for 2017, which was below the target of 720,000 ounces and the 2016 record of 713,000 ounces.Trotman yesterday also announced a declaration of a total of 13,000 metric carats of diamond as well as production of 62,000 tonnes of stone, and 224,000 tonnes of sand for the first quarter…..
Charge against Singh, Brassington stems from land sale to Rusal
A decade after 4.7 acres of land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was controversially sold to Russian aluminium company Rusal, purportedly for the construction of a vacation home for its president Oleg Deripaska, it remains neglected and there has been no word on plans for its development.
GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.
Junior ranks implicated in driver exam fraud removed from posts -Ramnarine
Three subordinate ranks, who have been implicated in the plot to corrupt the most recent sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver theoretical examination, have been removed from their respective posts.
Shoppers not giving up on plastic bags despite pollution hazard
Although government recently announced its decision to consider a ban on single-use plastics, a change of culture rather than a change in policy may be what is first needed to tackle plastic pollution.