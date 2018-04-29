GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.

GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia told Sunday Stabroek that the current amnesty being offered by the agency along with improved tax collection has seen the GRA earn significantly more than in the same period last year.

“At the end of March, we were $8 billion above 2017 and $5.6 billion above budget,” he said, while adding that Value Added Tax (VAT) earnings on imports had also increased by $1.3 billion over the same period last year, while earnings from domestic VAT had increased by $250 million…..