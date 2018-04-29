GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.
GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia told Sunday Stabroek that the current amnesty being offered by the agency along with improved tax collection has seen the GRA earn significantly more than in the same period last year.
“At the end of March, we were $8 billion above 2017 and $5.6 billion above budget,” he said, while adding that Value Added Tax (VAT) earnings on imports had also increased by $1.3 billion over the same period last year, while earnings from domestic VAT had increased by $250 million…..
Charge against Singh, Brassington stems from land sale to Rusal
A decade after 4.7 acres of land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was controversially sold to Russian aluminium company Rusal, purportedly for the construction of a vacation home for its president Oleg Deripaska, it remains neglected and there has been no word on plans for its development.
Junior ranks implicated in driver exam fraud removed from posts -Ramnarine
Three subordinate ranks, who have been implicated in the plot to corrupt the most recent sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver theoretical examination, have been removed from their respective posts.
Gold declarations at 145,000 ozs for first quarter
Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday reported that gold declarations for the first quarter of the year stood at 145,000 ounces.
Shoppers not giving up on plastic bags despite pollution hazard
Although government recently announced its decision to consider a ban on single-use plastics, a change of culture rather than a change in policy may be what is first needed to tackle plastic pollution.