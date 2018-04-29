Owners still to pay fine for undeclared fuel on detained boat

More than a week after being seized by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) with 200,000 gallons of undeclared fuel aboard, the MT Jubilee remains in custody while the owners work with customs authorities to pay the $36 million in outstanding taxes, according to Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia.

Based on information from Statia, the fuel was brought here by Lynwil International Trading (Guyana) Inc. For the time being, no criminal charges are being considered in this matter, although the captain of the vessel will be made to pay a fine.

When contacted, Statia explained that “[the] owners are making payment arrangements…It was imported through a Lynwil licence …Lynwil has a licence issued by the GEA [Guyana Energy Agency].”….