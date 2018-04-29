Owners still to pay fine for undeclared fuel on detained boat

More than a week after being seized by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) with 200,000 gallons of undeclared fuel aboard, the MT Jubilee remains in custody while the owners work with customs authorities to pay the $36 million in outstanding taxes, according to Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia.
Based on information from Statia, the fuel was brought here by Lynwil International Trading (Guyana) Inc. For the time being, no criminal charges are being considered in this matter, although the captain of the vessel will be made to pay a fine.
When contacted, Statia explained that “[the] owners are making payment arrangements…It was imported through a Lynwil licence …Lynwil has a licence issued by the GEA [Guyana Energy Agency].”….
Charge against Singh, Brassington stems from land sale to Rusal
A decade after 4.7 acres of land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was controversially sold to Russian aluminium company Rusal, purportedly for the construction of a vacation home for its president Oleg Deripaska, it remains neglected and there has been no word on plans for its development.
GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.
Junior ranks implicated in driver exam fraud removed from posts -Ramnarine
Three subordinate ranks, who have been implicated in the plot to corrupt the most recent sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver theoretical examination, have been removed from their respective posts.
Gold declarations at 145,000 ozs for first quarter
Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday reported that gold declarations for the first quarter of the year stood at 145,000 ounces.