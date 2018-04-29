Shoppers not giving up on plastic bags despite pollution hazard

Although government recently announced its decision to consider a ban on single-use plastics, a change of culture rather than a change in policy may be what is first needed to tackle plastic pollution.
While the government prepares to deliberate on the latest strategy in its agenda to achieve a green economy, at least one local supermarket has been fighting behind the scenes for years to reshape the habits of its customer base by encouraging the use of reusable bags over single-use plastic ones.
But supermarket owner Harry Mattai can attest to the adage that old habits die hard…..
Charge against Singh, Brassington stems from land sale to Rusal
A decade after 4.7 acres of land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was controversially sold to Russian aluminium company Rusal, purportedly for the construction of a vacation home for its president Oleg Deripaska, it remains neglected and there has been no word on plans for its development.
GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.
Junior ranks implicated in driver exam fraud removed from posts -Ramnarine
Three subordinate ranks, who have been implicated in the plot to corrupt the most recent sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver theoretical examination, have been removed from their respective posts.
Gold declarations at 145,000 ozs for first quarter
Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday reported that gold declarations for the first quarter of the year stood at 145,000 ounces.