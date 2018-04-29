UK interior minister Rudd has resigned over Windrush scandal-BBC

LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain’s interior minister has resigned after Prime Minister Theresa May’s government faced criticism for its treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents who were wrongly labelled illegal immigrants, a government official said.
A spokesman for May was not immediately available for comment but a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed a BBC report that Home Secretary Amber Rudd had resigned.
For two weeks, British ministers have been struggling to explain why some descendants of the so-called “Windrush generation”, invited to Britain to plug labour shortfalls between 1948 and 1971, had been labelled as illegal immigrants.
The Windrush scandal overshadowed the Commonwealth summit in London and has raised questions about Theresa May’s six-year stint as interior minister before she became prime minister in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Rudd had faced repeated calls from the opposition Labour Party to resign after she gave contradictory statements about meeting targets for deportations.
May apologised to the black community on Thursday in a letter to The Voice, Britain’s national Afro-Caribbean newspaper.
“We have let you down and I am deeply sorry,” she said. “But apologies alone are not good enough. We must urgently right this historic wrong.”
Better Hope man shot dead
Police on the East Coast of Demerara are investigating the murder of a Better Hope resident who was shot in his back last night sometime around 11.
Charge against Singh, Brassington stems from land sale to Rusal
A decade after 4.7 acres of land at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was controversially sold to Russian aluminium company Rusal, purportedly for the construction of a vacation home for its president Oleg Deripaska, it remains neglected and there has been no word on plans for its development.
GRA nets $8B increase in first quarter revenue
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reporting an $8 billion increase in revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018, which has been attributed to improvements in the collection of arrears.
Junior ranks implicated in driver exam fraud removed from posts -Ramnarine
Three ranks implicated in the plot to corrupt the most recent sitting of the learner driver theoretical exam have been removed from their posts.