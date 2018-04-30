Agro-processing fest attracts hundreds

Yesterday’s staging of “UncappeD Marketplace 2”, an agricultural exhibition and food festival, saw a good turnout of agro processors and interested customers.
The event, which kicked off at the National Stadium, Providence from 10 am to 8 pm saw hundreds of persons viewing and purchasing items from various booths.
According to Chris Chapwanya, the Public Relations Officer for UncappeD, there were over 65 agro processors and over 75 participants.
He stated that this year’s event was by far bigger than last October’s first staging, adding that there were positive responses from a lot of persons who visited the different booths…..
Better Hope man murdered
Relatives of a Better Hope construction worker are mourning his death after he was shot while sitting with relatives outside of his premises.
Nandlall slams sedition clause in Cybercrime Bill
As public outcry against a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill grows, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has sought to distance himself from its contents.
Trotman to face questions over coalition for local gov’t polls
Tomorrow’s Alliance for Change (AFC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting is expected by members to be fiery as they seek answers mostly from Party Leader Raphael Trotman on why they do not know the arrangements with their governing coalition partner, APNU for contesting upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) Several members have expressed concern at the failure of Trotman to deliver a letter of intent and understanding to APNU for a meeting which would have settled modalities for the LGE.
Fyrish cane harvester dies in Cromarty crash
A cane harvester of Fyrish Village, Corentyne died on Saturday evening and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole then toppled before landing in a nearby drain at Cromarty Village, Corentyne.