Agro-processing fest attracts hundreds

Yesterday’s staging of “UncappeD Marketplace 2”, an agricultural exhibition and food festival, saw a good turnout of agro processors and interested customers.

The event, which kicked off at the National Stadium, Providence from 10 am to 8 pm saw hundreds of persons viewing and purchasing items from various booths.

According to Chris Chapwanya, the Public Relations Officer for UncappeD, there were over 65 agro processors and over 75 participants.

He stated that this year’s event was by far bigger than last October’s first staging, adding that there were positive responses from a lot of persons who visited the different booths…..