Better Hope man murdered

Relatives of a Better Hope construction worker are mourning his death after he was shot while sitting with relatives outside of his premises.

Dead is 29-year-old Daniel Nandlall of Lot 21 Lalchand Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

According to Alisha Douglas, a cousin of Nandlall, around 11 pm on Saturday she, her father, Nandlall and another person were sitting and talking when she saw her cousin turn his chair and begin to speak to someone.

Although she could not hear what the person was saying, Alisha stated that she heard Nandlall say to the male voice, “Come back tomorrow, de man nah deh heh.” It was then, she stated that, Nandlall got up and tried to go towards her and she heard a gun go off and saw him fall flat on the ground…..