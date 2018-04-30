ExxonMobil flaring offshore to gather data

ExxonMobil has assured that the flaring exercise it will begin from this Thursday at its Liza-5 well site offshore is only temporary and is being undertaken for data analysis and testing.
“The flaring is part of a well test that will help us gather data. It is not continuous flaring. It is very temporary flaring for a very specific purpose. It is for about a week and it is not continual,” the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Kimberly Brasington, told Stabroek News yesterday.
The company last week announced that it will be conducting a flaring exercise during the period May 3-15 at the well site of the Liza-5 well, within the Stabroek Block. It said that the operation will entail a temporary burst of flames being emitted from the Stena Carron Drill Ship offshore. An advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek said that the exercise site is 108.2 nautical miles from the coast and covers an area of one square kilometre…..
