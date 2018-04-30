Fyrish cane harvester dies in Cromarty crash

A cane harvester of Fyrish Village, Corentyne died on Saturday evening and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole then toppled before landing in a nearby drain at Cromarty Village, Corentyne.
The dead man has been identified as Adrian Alexander Downer, 48, a cane harvester attached to the Albion Estate and of Lot 79 Fyrish Village, Corentyne.
According to information gathered, motor car PRR 8753 was allegedly travelling at a fast rate when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the utility pole. ….
Better Hope man murdered
Relatives of a Better Hope construction worker are mourning his death after he was shot while sitting with relatives outside of his premises.
Nandlall slams sedition clause in Cybercrime Bill
As public outcry against a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill grows, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has sought to distance himself from its contents.
Trotman to face questions over coalition for local gov’t polls
Tomorrow’s Alliance for Change (AFC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting is expected by members to be fiery as they seek answers mostly from Party Leader Raphael Trotman on why they do not know the arrangements with their governing coalition partner, APNU for contesting upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) Several members have expressed concern at the failure of Trotman to deliver a letter of intent and understanding to APNU for a meeting which would have settled modalities for the LGE.
Demand from Mexico driving growth in rice exports to Latin America
Increasing demand from Mexico has driven the significant growth in rice exports to Latin America, according to head of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Nizam Hassan, who has also said rice exports to Cuba are expected to increase by 200% this year.