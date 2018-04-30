Fyrish cane harvester dies in Cromarty crash

A cane harvester of Fyrish Village, Corentyne died on Saturday evening and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole then toppled before landing in a nearby drain at Cromarty Village, Corentyne.

The dead man has been identified as Adrian Alexander Downer, 48, a cane harvester attached to the Albion Estate and of Lot 79 Fyrish Village, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, motor car PRR 8753 was allegedly travelling at a fast rate when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the utility pole. ….