Major contracts awarded for road works

Almost $1B in contracts for road works, several of which pertain to the rehabilitation of hinterland arteries were recently noted by Cabinet.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday during a post-Cabinet press briefing announced a long list of contracts recently awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. The contracts were all noted by Cabinet at meetings held on April 16 and 23.

With regards to the hinterland roads, contracts to the tune of $59.9M, $46.3M and $88.9M were awarded to International Imports and Supplies for the rehabilitation of Barabina swamp road, Mabaruma; the road from Wanaina to Yarakita Landing, Barima-Waini (Region One) and the road from Karrau to Buckhall (Phase II, Blue Mountain to Buckhall) Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven). Contracts to the tune of $52.2M and $126.0M were awarded to Mekdeci Machinery and Construction Incorporated for the of Bartica Potaro Road, St. Mary’s Quarry (Phase II), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) and Issano Road (Phase II– White Hill to Issano Landing), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) respectively…..

