Major contracts awarded for road works

Almost $1B in contracts for road works, several of which pertain to the rehabilitation of hinterland arteries were recently noted by Cabinet.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday during a post-Cabinet press briefing announced a long list of contracts recently awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. The contracts were all noted by Cabinet at meetings held on April 16 and 23.
With regards to the hinterland roads, contracts to the tune of $59.9M, $46.3M and $88.9M were awarded to International Imports and Supplies for the rehabilitation of Barabina swamp road, Mabaruma; the road from Wanaina to Yarakita Landing, Barima-Waini (Region One) and the road from Karrau to Buckhall (Phase II, Blue Mountain to Buckhall) Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven). Contracts to the tune of $52.2M and $126.0M were awarded to Mekdeci Machinery and Construction Incorporated for the of Bartica Potaro Road, St. Mary’s Quarry (Phase II), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) and Issano Road (Phase II– White Hill to Issano Landing), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) respectively…..
Better Hope man murdered
Relatives of a Better Hope construction worker are mourning his death after he was shot while sitting with relatives outside of his premises.
Nandlall slams sedition clause in Cybercrime Bill
As public outcry against a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill grows, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has sought to distance himself from its contents.
Trotman to face questions over coalition for local gov’t polls
Tomorrow’s Alliance for Change (AFC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting is expected by members to be fiery as they seek answers mostly from Party Leader Raphael Trotman on why they do not know the arrangements with their governing coalition partner, APNU for contesting upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) Several members have expressed concern at the failure of Trotman to deliver a letter of intent and understanding to APNU for a meeting which would have settled modalities for the LGE.
Fyrish cane harvester dies in Cromarty crash
A cane harvester of Fyrish Village, Corentyne died on Saturday evening and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole then toppled before landing in a nearby drain at Cromarty Village, Corentyne.