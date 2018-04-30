Trotman to face questions over coalition for local gov’t polls

Tomorrow’s Alliance for Change (AFC) National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting is expected by members to be fiery as they seek answers mostly from Party Leader Raphael Trotman on why they do not know the arrangements with their governing coalition partner, APNU for contesting upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE)

Several members have expressed concern at the failure of Trotman to deliver a letter of intent and understanding to APNU for a meeting which would have settled modalities for the LGE.

“It is expected to be heated because there are a number of things to discuss starting with why after we decided that a meeting was needed, at the highest level between the two sides, that Raphael still cannot say where we are,” an aggrieved executive member of the party told Stabroek News…..