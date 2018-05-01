Caribbean Airlines introduces ‘Book a Car’ option

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has introduced a “Book a Car” option on its website.
A release from CAL yesterday said that customers can now access international car rental options directly through the Caribbean Airlines website, for any selected destination, simply by selecting the “Book a Car” or “Plan your Trip” tabs on the www.caribbean-airlines.com homepage.
Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera stated in the release “We are pleased to offer our customers an array of easily accessible features to personalize their journey. The introduction of the “Book a Car” option comes directly on the heels of our recently launched Web Chat feature, offering our customers a reliable support system prior to travel and even post flight. Our web service features are compatible with all devices and over the coming months, our customers can look forward to more conveniences to inspire their travel plans.”
The release said that the “Book a Car” facility is available to all customers via the airline’s website and features preferred car rental companies at all Caribbean Airlines destinations.
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers
Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.