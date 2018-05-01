Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder

While praising officers of the Major Crimes Unit for the recent arrest and the institution of a charge in the murder of missing Prospect resident Shanett Savory, Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.

While the body of Savory, who has been missing since August of 2016, has not yet been found, Williams reiterated yesterday that there was evidence upon which to charge Ramdial with the woman’s death even as they continue to search for the body.

He said Ramdial has given them a general area where the woman’s remains may be found but the weather had impeded the search, which will nonetheless continue. Two persons of interest are also still being sought by the police.

Williams was at the time sharing a press conference at the Police Training Centre, Eve Leary, with women’s rights activist Dianne Madray—founder of Let the Women Speak, which is a network of women investing in other women and groups—and detectives Prem Narine, Suraj Singh and Devon Lowe, who worked on the case…..