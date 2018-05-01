Grove youth on attempted murder charge after row over toilet ends in stabbing

An argument over the use of a toilet landed a teen before a city court on an attempted murder charge yesterday.

Calvin George, 19, of Grove, East Bank Demerara, was read a charge which stated that on April 11th, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, with intent to commit murder, he wounded Orin Peters.

George was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..