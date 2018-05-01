Man convicted for sexually abusing girl, 9

A man is now awaiting sentencing after a jury convicted him yesterday of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
After deliberating for just under four hours, the jury returned late yesterday afternoon with a majority verdict of 10 to 2 in favour of Maurice Fernandes’ guilt on the charge of sexual activity with the girl, whose genitals he rubbed between October 1st and October 31st, 2016.
However, Fernandes’ sentencing was deferred until May 15th to facilitate the presentation of a probation report, which was requested by his attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy.
The state’s case was led by Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, in association with Narissa Leander.
The trial was heard in-camera before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers
Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.