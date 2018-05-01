Man convicted for sexually abusing girl, 9

A man is now awaiting sentencing after a jury convicted him yesterday of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.

After deliberating for just under four hours, the jury returned late yesterday afternoon with a majority verdict of 10 to 2 in favour of Maurice Fernandes’ guilt on the charge of sexual activity with the girl, whose genitals he rubbed between October 1st and October 31st, 2016.

However, Fernandes’ sentencing was deferred until May 15th to facilitate the presentation of a probation report, which was requested by his attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy.

The state’s case was led by Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, in association with Narissa Leander.

The trial was heard in-camera before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.