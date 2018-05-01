Man stabbed to death over caged bird

The police say they are investigating the killing of Shelton Jordan aka Mickel, 21 years, unemployed of West La Penitence, which occurred about 5.35 this morning at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect and Jordan had an argument over a caged bird. The police say that it is alleged that Jordan stabbed the suspect on his hand, which resulted in a scuffle and both men fell to the ground. It is reported that the suspect then stabbed the now deceased man with a knife several times.

The matter was reported by the suspect, a 56 year old, construction worker, who is in custody assisting with this investigation.