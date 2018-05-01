Man stabbed to death over caged bird

The police say they are investigating the killing of Shelton Jordan aka Mickel, 21 years, unemployed of West La Penitence, which occurred about 5.35 this morning at Ganges Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.
Initial investigations revealed that the suspect and Jordan had an argument over a caged bird. The police say that it is alleged that Jordan stabbed the suspect on his hand, which resulted in a scuffle and both men fell to the ground. It is reported that the suspect then stabbed the now deceased man with a knife several times.
The matter was reported by the suspect, a 56 year old, construction worker, who is in custody assisting with this investigation.
Ronsford Beaton fails independent assessment, suspended from bowling in international cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that the West Indies’ Ronsford Beaton has failed an independent assessment over his bowling action and is suspended from bowling in international cricket.
Two die in Loo Creek crash
The Police say they are investigating an accident which occurred about 7.30 this morning at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which resulted in the deaths of Theon Hope, 24 years, a Police Corporal of Lamaha Park and Quason Anthony, 25 years, of Regent Road, Bourda, Georgetown.
UK Caribbean territories ordered to open up about secretive companies
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain agreed today to order its overseas territories such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands to make secretive company ownership information public by the end of 2020 to try to tackle corruption and tax avoidance.
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.