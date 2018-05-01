Murder accused ex-guard maintains self-defence claim in killing of fisher

After leading his defence yesterday in the death of fisherman Envil Pollard, whom he shot and killed on January 29th, 2015, murder accused ex-security guard Marlon Callender is likely to know his fate tomorrow when a jury is expected to deliberate on the case against him.

Leading his defence in unsworn testimony from the prisoner’s dock yesterday, the accused professed his innocence, while stating that he was only defending himself from Pollard, who had been advancing towards him with a knife.

The former security officer said he had asked the fisherman several times to remove from the prohibited fishing area of the Pritipaul Singh Investments wharf…..