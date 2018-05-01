Murder accused ex-guard maintains self-defence claim in killing of fisher

After leading his defence yesterday in the death of fisherman Envil Pollard, whom he shot and killed on January 29th, 2015, murder accused ex-security guard Marlon Callender is likely to know his fate tomorrow when a jury is expected to deliberate on the case against him.
Leading his defence in unsworn testimony from the prisoner’s dock yesterday, the accused professed his innocence, while stating that he was only defending himself from Pollard, who had been advancing towards him with a knife.
The former security officer said he had asked the fisherman several times to remove from the prohibited fishing area of the Pritipaul Singh Investments wharf…..
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers
Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.