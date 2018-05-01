One in custody over NA lotto booth robbery

Investigators yesterday placed one person in custody in relation to last Saturday night’s robbery at a business located at Charles Place, New Amsterdam.
A police source yesterday said that investigators acting on information arrested a lad for questioning. The source noted that the person was assisting with the investigation.
Two men, including one armed with a gun, pounced on Nareesha Khan, 20, and her husband Faraz Khan, 22, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, who operate a lotto booth at the location. They were attacked shortly after 7.30 pm…..
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers
Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.