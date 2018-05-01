One in custody over NA lotto booth robbery

Investigators yesterday placed one person in custody in relation to last Saturday night’s robbery at a business located at Charles Place, New Amsterdam.

A police source yesterday said that investigators acting on information arrested a lad for questioning. The source noted that the person was assisting with the investigation.

Two men, including one armed with a gun, pounced on Nareesha Khan, 20, and her husband Faraz Khan, 22, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, who operate a lotto booth at the location. They were attacked shortly after 7.30 pm…..