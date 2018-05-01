PAC raps Region 10 over payments to contractor with expired performance bond

The Region 10 administration was yesterday accused of leaving the government “exposed” through its financial practices, after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found that it had continued paying a contractor although the performance bond had expired.
A performance bond is a sum of money agreed upon and put in place as a security net in the case that a contractor does not deliver fully, according to the terms set out in the agreement.
The project in question was the construction of a Health Centre and Living Quarters at Wiruni, Berbice River, which was terminated by the region in 2017…..
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers
Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.