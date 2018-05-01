PAC raps Region 10 over payments to contractor with expired performance bond

The Region 10 administration was yesterday accused of leaving the government “exposed” through its financial practices, after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found that it had continued paying a contractor although the performance bond had expired.

A performance bond is a sum of money agreed upon and put in place as a security net in the case that a contractor does not deliver fully, according to the terms set out in the agreement.

The project in question was the construction of a Health Centre and Living Quarters at Wiruni, Berbice River, which was terminated by the region in 2017…..