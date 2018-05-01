PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers

Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.

Ali, speaking to reporters after yesterday’s hearing, explained that the decision to implement the requirement was taken as a result of the fact that officers are sometimes not forthcoming in their responses to the PAC, or backpedal on their responses after offering misinformation.

He stated that instituting the oath will remind those testifying before the committee of the seriousness of the information being presented by them, and hence, the need for truthfulness…..