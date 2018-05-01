PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers

Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
Ali, speaking to reporters after yesterday’s hearing, explained that the decision to implement the requirement was taken as a result of the fact that officers are sometimes not forthcoming in their responses to the PAC, or backpedal on their responses after offering misinformation.
He stated that instituting the oath will remind those testifying before the committee of the seriousness of the information being presented by them, and hence, the need for truthfulness…..
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.
Man convicted for sexually abusing girl, 9
Maurice Fernandes is now awaiting sentencing after a jury convicted him yesterday of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.