Two die in Loo Creek crash

The Police say they are investigating an accident which occurred about 7.30 this morning at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which resulted in the deaths of Theon Hope, 24 years, a Police Corporal of Lamaha Park and Quason Anthony, 25 years, of Regent Road, Bourda, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that motor vehicle PNN 1278 was proceeding north with four occupants, allegedly at a fast rate and collided with the rear of a motor lorry GWW 8443, trailer TWW 8912 laden with lumber, which was travelling in the same direction. A piece of the lumber protruded into the motor car.

The driver, Rishawn Pierre, 23 years, of D’Urban Street, Lodge is in custody assisting with this investigation. The other occupant of the motor car is receiving medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex.