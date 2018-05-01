Two die in Loo Creek crash

The Police say they are investigating an accident which occurred about 7.30 this morning at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which resulted in the deaths of Theon Hope, 24 years, a Police Corporal of Lamaha Park and Quason Anthony, 25 years, of Regent Road, Bourda, Georgetown.
Enquiries disclosed that motor vehicle PNN 1278 was proceeding north with four occupants, allegedly at a fast rate and collided with the rear of a motor lorry GWW 8443, trailer TWW 8912 laden with lumber, which was travelling in the same direction. A piece of the lumber protruded into the motor car.
The driver, Rishawn Pierre, 23 years, of D’Urban Street, Lodge is in custody assisting with this investigation. The other occupant of the motor car is receiving medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex.
Ronsford Beaton fails independent assessment, suspended from bowling in international cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that the West Indies’ Ronsford Beaton has failed an independent assessment over his bowling action and is suspended from bowling in international cricket.
UK Caribbean territories ordered to open up about secretive companies
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain agreed today to order its overseas territories such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands to make secretive company ownership information public by the end of 2020 to try to tackle corruption and tax avoidance.
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.