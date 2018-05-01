Woman accidentally shot in nightclub

A Waterloo Street woman is now nursing a wound to her hand after she was accidentally shot yesterday morning in Albouystown.
Commander of ‘A’ Division, Leslie James confirmed with Stabroek News yesterday afternoon that Stacy Robinson, a cosmetologist who resides on Waterloo Street was shot in her hand.
According to James, the woman was in the lower flat of the popular nightclub City Vibz, which is located on Sussex and Hogg streets, Alboustown, when a loud explosion was heard. She subsequently felt a burning sensation on her hand before she noticed blood spilling from a wound.
She was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was treated. James also noted that the police are still conducting their investigation.
