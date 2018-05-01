Yarrowkabra man perishes in Pearl accident

A 45-year-old Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soesdyke man died after he was knocked down at Pearl, East Bank Demerara yesterday afternoon.
According to police sources, around 3:10 pm, Ameer Hussein was attempting to move from the eastern side of the road to the western side when a minibus, BNN 9334 hit him.
He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead.
The police also stated that the 33-year-old driver, who resides in Soesdyke, is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.
PPP/C MPs lapsed on ‘undemocratic’ cybercrime bill -Jagdeo
While making it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is strongly opposed to the inclusion of a sedition clause in the proposed Cybercrime Bill, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that lapses by the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) may have allowed the government to include it.
Crime Chief says evidence strong against accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder
Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said he was convinced that they have a strong case against the accused, Davendra Ramdial.
PAC to require sworn testimony from accounting officers
Accounting officers who testify before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will soon be required to swear an oath before offering testimony, PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali announced yesterday.
DJ charged over 150-lb ganja find
Anthony Carmichael, a DJ who is out on bail on a ganja trafficking charge, yesterday found himself back before a court for the same offence after the recent discovery of 150 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned car on Sheriff St.