Yarrowkabra man perishes in Pearl accident

A 45-year-old Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soesdyke man died after he was knocked down at Pearl, East Bank Demerara yesterday afternoon.

According to police sources, around 3:10 pm, Ameer Hussein was attempting to move from the eastern side of the road to the western side when a minibus, BNN 9334 hit him.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The police also stated that the 33-year-old driver, who resides in Soesdyke, is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.